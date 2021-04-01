Google also cancels its presence at the Barcelona Mobile Congress

The internet giant Google will also not attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this year, and thus continues the step marked by other large US technology companies, a company spokesperson confirmed this Wednesday.

“Following our current restrictions and protocols due to covid-19, Google has made the decision not to exhibit at the Mobile World Congress this year, “the company’s spokesman told Efe.

“We will continue to collaborate closely with the GSMA (the organizer of the event) and we will support our partners through virtual opportunities. We are looking forward to this year’s activities and to see us in Barcelona in 2022 “, added.

After last year’s edition was completely canceled, the MWC (as it is known by its acronym in English) is scheduled to be held in person this year from June 28 to July 1.

Google’s withdrawal is in addition to those already announced by Cisco, British Telecom (BT), Facebook, Oracle, Sony, Ericsson and Nokia.

The trickle of cancellations began the day after the GSMA employer, organizer of Mobile, presented the protocol to participate in the fair, which remains unchanged.

Amazon, another of the large US firms that normally has a presence in Congress, has told Efe that for the moment they have nothing to communicate about.

While these announcements of cancellations were happening, the organization revealed a confirmation, that of TelcoDR, specialist in the public cloud, who will participate in the event as one of the largest exhibitors by surface area.