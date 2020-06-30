Just looking for a dinosaur in the Google search engine, you can access to observe them in augmented reality

Despite the fact that dinosaurs lived millions of years ago in the land, augmented reality allows now Google I can bring back.

Together with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia we are bringing ten dinosaurs from the film Jurassic World direct to the Google search engine ”, he explained Google.

Now, every time you search for a dinosaur in Google using a mobile device, you can select the “View in 3D” option with which the images can be viewed from different perspectives, rotated, zoomed in, or viewed from close up.

This option also allows you to enlarge the dinosaur within any space and adjust the size to understand how large it was.

Even on devices Android can be heard footsteps and roars of each of the dinosaurs.

This application has 10 dinosaurs from ‘Jurassic World’ available that are: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus.

“Not only did we conduct research on various forms of literature, our artists also worked with paleontologists and the ‘Jurassic World’ team to make the resources as accurate and realistic as possible. Even the smallest details, such as color irregularities and skin patterns, are important, “the company reported.

How to access this function?

In Android it is necessary to search for one of the 10 dinosaurs in the Google application or in any browser on Android and select ‘View in 3D‘. 3D content can be viewed on devices running Android 7 or higher and RA content can be viewed on ARCore-enabled devices.

In iOS You need to search for one of the 10 dinosaurs in the Google app or on Google.com with Chrome or Safari. The content 3D and in RA It is available on iOS 11 or higher devices.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital