Google agrees to work with British regulator in plan to remove ‘cookies’ from the search engine

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Jun 11 (.) – Alphabet Inc company Google could not remove a user-tracking technology that is important to advertisers from its Chrome browser without approval from the British competition regulator, according to a proposal published on Friday.

The firm said it welcomed the opportunity to work with the regulator on its initiative to reconcile privacy and competition concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began reviewing Google’s plan in January to remove support for some ‘cookies’ (files) in Chrome starting next year.

Companies in the online display advertising industry, which moves $ 250 billion globally, had expressed concern that the loss of ‘cookies’ in the world’s most popular browser would damage their ability to collect information to personalize and deliver ads. increasingly dependent on Google’s user databases.

In a series of commitments announced by the CMA on Friday, which will be subject to public comment until July 8, before becoming final, Google would closely involve the regulator in the ‘Privacy Sandbox’ project to develop alternative tracking technologies. .

Google has said that users increasingly expect the web to be more private. But some advertising ‘cookies’ have allowed consumers’ web browsing to be tracked in ways that concern some.

Although Google said last year that its potential alternatives to cookies would better protect the privacy of its users, British researchers found that they would also “distort competition” in online advertisements and “allow Google to exploit its apparent dominance.”

One of the possible replacements, known as FLoC, is being tested among 0.5% of Chrome users and the CMA pointed out ways it could give Google an edge over its rivals. Google said it will work to ensure that anything that comes out of the ‘Privacy Sandbox’ doesn’t give it an unfair advantage.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)