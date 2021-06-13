Google agrees to inform the United Kingdom about its alternative plan to ‘cookies’

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom announced this Friday the commitment to Google to inform about the new plan it is making to replace third-party ‘cookies’ in Chrome, according to CNBC. The regulator fears that this change in the browser could affect other companies interested in the business of Internet advertising.

Cookies are small files that the websites send to the browser and that can be used to track activity. This is very useful for online advertising, one of Google’s main businesses.

The CMA had already reported its concerns about the change of course that ‘big tech’ was making and had opened an investigation into a possible monopoly of the digital advertising market.

Google has already promised not to give preference to its advertising products or websites. Jerry Dischler, vice president and general manager of Ads at the company, confirmed that they will use new privacy APIs for their ads and measurement products, and that they will not create back doors for themselves.

Third-party ‘cookies’ have posed a problem for tech companies, as consumers believe that privacy is not sufficiently respected. The truth is that these files are used in digital advertising to segment users depending on preferences and thus show personalized ads to each one.