Google advises users to ‘look ahead’ when walking to avoid accidents

The ‘Digital Wellbeing’ app will send users alerts to raise their heads from their mobile

It detects the movement of users and has access to the GPS to be able to send notifications

To avoid this, Google has introduced a new activated function in its ‘Digital Wellbeing’ application that reminds users to lift their head from their mobile when walking down the street to avoid accidents.

‘Look ahead’ sends users reminders to take a break from the phone while walking, so that they focus on what they have around them, although the company clarifies in the description that these notifications do not replace the attention that must be paid.

These notices first appeared in Google’s Digital Wellbeing app code in November of last year, and now the company has started distributing them, first on Pixel phones, as reported by XDA Developers.

The function can be activated under the section ‘Reduce interruptions’, Y detects the movement of users and has access to GPS to send notifications and avoid hitting a lamppost or going to cross without looking before if a car comes.

