Google admits that its Assistant sometimes records audio without voice commands

Google Assistant

The company also acknowledges that its employees sometimes listen to the recordings.

They ensure that the audio recording does not affect the sensitive information of the users

Google has admitted to a committee of the Indian Parliament that your digital ‘assistant’ sometimes makes audio recordings on mobiles and smart speakers, even without users having activated it before with a voice command.

The American company has appeared this Tuesday in the Information and Technology Committee of the Parliament of India, where has admitted that his employees sometimes listen to recordings made by the Google Assistant.

The company had already recognized in 2019 that it used experts to carry out transcriptions of the voice commands of its Assistant users, approximately 0.2% of the total, to improve the operation of its automatic systems. Google also gives an option in the ‘My activity’ section of your accounts so that people can listen to your recordings or delete them.

However, Google has gone further this time and has recognized, according to the local portal India Today, in response to a question asked by the Indian deputy Nishikant Dubey, that sometimes it also records user audio when the tool has not been activated with a voice command such as ‘Ok, Google’.

They ensure that the recording does not affect the ‘sensitive’ information of the users

Google representatives have ensured that the audio recording does not affect the sensitive information of users, and that only general conversations are heard, although they have not explained how it differentiates between what information is sensitive and what is not.

The Google support page reports that voice recordings are only made when the user activates the Assistant with a voice command or by pressing the microphone icon or the button to speak on headphones.

Also, only the audio is saved in the Google account if four conditions are met: the option ‘Include audio recordings’ is selected; the user accessed his Google account; Web & App Activity is selected; and if the person interacts with the Seeker from Google, the Assistant and Maps.