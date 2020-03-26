Three new games for Google Stadia Pro

Google is proud to announce today that in April, three new “free” games will be added to the Stadia Pro offering. Remember that subscribers to Google Stadia Pro can take advantage of a selection of accessible games at no additional cost, except of course the subscription to Stadia Pro (€ 10 / month).

If the latter could already benefit from certain titles like Destiny 2, GRID or Metro Exodus, they will be able to launch themselves in April in Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks), in Spitlings, but also in a certain Serious Sam Collection. As the name suggests, this is a compilation that brings together remastered versions of Serious Sam: The First Encounter, Serious Sam: The Second Encounter, and finally Serious Sam 3: BFE.

Note that the Metro Exodus and Thumper games, already included in the Stadia Pro offer, will be removed from the latter on March 31. Google (re) specifies: “And don’t forget that once you get a free game from Stadia Pro, you can continue to play it for free as part of your subscription. In other words, hurry to download the two aforementioned games if you haven’t done so already, as they will no longer be available after March 31.

In addition to these three new free games, Stadia is welcoming two new games this week, namely The Crew 2 (originally launched in May 2018) and Lost Words: Beyond the Page. On the side of Google, there are obviously plans to launch “exclusive” games soon, and in addition to the development of various development studios, we launched a Stadia Makers program to encourage independent developers to get started on the platform.