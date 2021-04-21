Google adds 14 characters “made in Japan” to its collection of animals and objects in augmented reality

Up to 14 new Japanese characters, with Hello Kitty, Ultraman or Pac-Man at the helm, are released on Google AR for the enjoyment of the ‘Japan Lovers’.

If you still do not know how to see 3D animals from your Android mobile, it is already taking time, and this is precisely one of the most attractive and curious features of Google with its ARCore augmented reality technology, where you will already have from extinct animals and other objects to Australian fauna passing through all kinds of bugs and, now, new characters made in Japan for the most fans of the culture of the rising sun.

In fact, it is that the collection of objects, animals and other things that we can see in augmented reality in full detail of the Google app on Android does not stop growing practically every week, and the way to see them is as simple as searching in Google Search and clicking on the “View in 3D” button that will appear in the animals, dinosaurs, spaceships and other objects that can already be enjoyed in AR.

Also, it is that the thing is as funny as that you can place them in your environment, take photos or interact minimally with them moving, resizing or listening to their sounds, something that will now also be possible with up to 14 iconic characters from Japanese culture, both classic anime and video games or television in the Asian country.

Google deepens its experiments with augmented reality: try them now on your mobile

The list was filtered to us by 9to5Google this afternoon, and it will surely delight the most Japan Lovers of the place, especially knowing the mass of fans that Japanese anime and video game culture between the 1950s and 1980s managed to create around the planet.

The available characters are as follows:

UltramanGundam OdysseusUltraman ZeroKogimyunUltraman BelialTaiko MasterGomorrahPac-ManEvangelionHello KittyXi GundamPompompurinGundam PenelopeLittle Twin Stars

As always, this functionality is available in the Google Search app on both Android and iOS devices, at least on all phones compatible with the latest versions of ARCore.

Like animals, they also have their most characteristic sounds, although we already know that you will all use them to place them at home and take the best and most creative photos What do you think of … Are you ready for the Japanese attack?

All phones compatible with ARCore, Google’s augmented reality for Android

