Now users of the world’s most popular browser can turn their room into a virtual lab or explore Apollo 11

Search engine Google now allows search to have 3D and augmented reality experiences to help make home classes more interesting.

Now users of the world’s most popular browser can turn their room into a virtual lab or they can explore Apollo 11 just using the phone.

How does it work?

“It is one thing to read about the human heart and another to see one closely understand how it pumps blood to provide oxygen ”Google said in a press release.

The company reported that it did an alliance with BioDigital And now search engine users can explore 11 human body systems using augmented reality experiences from Google on mobile devices.

To do this, users must write “circulatory system” in the search engine and click “View in 3D”. This tool also allows you to click on the displayed labels for more information and displays a real size representation to better understand their scale.

Likewise, Google partnered with other companies like Visible Body, to create augmented reality models of animal, plant and bacterial cells, and thanks to Google Arts & Culture and institutions like the Smithsonian National Air museums and the Space Museum, you can see the suit of astronaut Neil Armstrong in real size or see some of the oldest cave paintings in history.

