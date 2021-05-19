Google activates the quick deletion of your browser history and a secure folder in Photos in which to save private images

Little by little, users are becoming aware of how important it is to keep our personal information safe.

More and more consumers have internalized that when a company offers us its services without charging us anything, it is actually due to the fact that we are the product.

Our information is a precious asset, and very valuable, not only for us; it is also for companies who administer it through the services they put in our hands.

During the last few years, a good part of the large technology companies has been making an effort to improve their security and build trust of the people who use your services.

Clearly this is the only way to get that let’s keep using them because if our confidence in them deteriorates it is likely that we will soon stop using them.

These are precisely the coordinates in which Google has just presented news in the field of security that you are going to introduce in some of your services in order to strengthen our confidence in them.

This is how Google Photos, Maps and the search engine want to be more secure

In the I / O event that has just been held, Google has told us about the new controls that it has implemented in three of its most used services to make the security they propose take a step forward.

One of the new features is an option to quick removal that erases at a stroke the last 15 minutes of our search history within the company’s search engine. Google spokesmen have promised us that we can do it in a very simple way from the settings menu of our account.

In addition, Google Photos will have a protected folder with a password in which we can safely keep those photographs that we do not want to be exposed to the view of people who can access our mobile phone.

Those images will appear separate from all the others and will not be displayed in the photo grid or shared albums. This innovation will first reach the smartphones of Google’s own Pixel family, and then it will be implemented little by little and throughout 2021 on Android mobile phones. from other manufacturers.

The third innovation in terms of security features the Google Maps application, although its scope is limited. And it is that from now on when we use the schedule of this service to review the places we have visited will remind us automatically that this registration has been carried out because we have activated the location history, and it will offer us the possibility of deactivating it from the schedule itself.

The improvements also come to the password manager, although they are subtle

In addition to the three novelties in the field of security in which we have just investigated, Google has revealed that it has also refined the password manager built into Chrome and Android to make managing them a little easier.

During their event, company spokespersons confirmed that importing passwords from other administrators will be significantly easier. They have also polished the tool automatic completion of passwords to ensure that it works correctly on all web pages and applications regardless of whether we are accessing from a computer or a mobile device.

They have also promised that the monitoring of our keys will be more accurate, so if any of them looks compromised for a breach of third parties we will be warned automatically. When this happens, something that is relatively common, we can modify the compromised passwords directly from Chrome.

Of course, this procedure will only be available on compatible web pages and applications, which, according to Google, will gradually increase. At the moment this last feature is available on Android devices.

