Google activates coronavirus alerts in its flight search engine

Google announced major changes to the flight search and activities in its applications due to the coronavirus. Starting today, users will view links to relevant information on the restrictions of each country by COVID-19. This will apply to “Things to do in (insert city name)” searches, hotel reservations or flight information.

The alerts will be available in the application of search, google maps, Google Maps for hotel reservations, and in the search engine of google flights. The latter will also include notices about policy changes regarding refunds or charges for flight changes, something common that airlines are applying during the pandemic.

In times when the borders of many countries have been closed and there are restrictions on travel due to the coronavirus, there are still those who venture to fly to places where confinement has not yet been applied. Proof of this are the spring breakers who defied the veto and traveled to Florida or California beaches, or some Mexicans who decided to travel to Acapulco during the past weekend.

Aviation industry on the brink of crisis

Lufthansa Boeing 747-8

A week ago Lufthansa warned that it was possible that did not survive the pandemic without government support. A . report indicates that executives from various airlines asked countries for help to survive after the resounding drop in the number of reservations.

Lufthansa, who keeps 700 of its 763 planes grounded, said the spread of the coronavirus has placed the company and the entire global economy in an unprecedented state of emergency. “The longer this crisis lasts, the more likely the future of aviation cannot be guaranteed without state aid,” said Carsten Spohr, president of Lufthansa.

Others have begun to reduce your staff in response to low demand. Such is the case with Air Canada, which announced last week that it would fire 5,000 employees, although there is a chance to rehire them once things are back to normal.

At this time It is unknown when the coronavirus pandemic could end. Countries like China or South Korea are slowly starting to return to normal, while others such as Spain, Italy or the United States are suffering from the onslaught of massive infections. A particular case is Mexico, who recently reached phase 2 and has not banned travel or closed its borders, something that bothers most people in that country.

👇 More in Explica.co