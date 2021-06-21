Goodyear SightLine: Smart Tires for Last Mile Delivery

Monday, June 21, 2021 – 08:04

Goodyear’s first smart tire solution will initially target van and light haulage fleets



Goodyear Sightline uses sensors with cloud-based algorithms.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, a leading company in connected mobility, has presented the first smart tire solution for light commercial vehicles, Goodyear SightLine.

Goodyear SightLine will enable smooth, safe and reliable mobility for all vehicles, starting with the light vans that provide field service, in the field of construction and in the last mile cast.

Throughout this year, Goodyear SightLine will also be available to Goodyear original equipment customers and new fleet and mobility providers.

Initially available in North America and Europe, Goodyear SightLine uses sensors with cloud-based algorithms to communicate with fleet operators in real time.

The predictive maintenance technology Goodyear’s proprietary technology can help address many of the challenges faced by drivers and fleet managers today. Among these are the Failure prediction, downtime reduction, and pressure and wear monitoring tires for safer and more efficient mobility.

Goodyear SightLine tires communicate with fleet operators in real time.

“Just as smart watches monitor vital signs, heart rate, and oxygen levels, the smart solution for tires Goodyear SightLine monitors tire health“, declares Chris Helsel, senior vice president of global operations and chief technology officer. “Goodyear SightLine removes the mystery from understanding tires and provides a proactive vision of mobility to communicate when tires need maintenance or to be replaced, “he adds.

After thousands of million kilometers of tests With tire solutions powered by Goodyear SightLine through pilot programs, and with its launch, Goodyear lays the foundation for a connected tire future where tires are smart. The company has set itself the goal of including tire intelligence on all new products by 2027.

In the future, Goodyear SightLine technology will not only provide information about the tire, but also about road conditions, allowing a connected and autonomous mobility. Initial tests have shown that the integration of Goodyear SightLine technology into a vehicle’s control system can contribute to reducing stopping distance by 30%.

