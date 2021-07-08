Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2021: free streaming

The Goodwood Festival of Speed It is one of the appointments of the year for the most petrolheads. An essential event at the level of Pikes Peak, the Geneva Motor Show or the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s a celebration of the motor world in all its forms, a four-day gas-fueled marathon and countless climbs on Lord March’s estate. And as usual, you can follow it comfortably from the comfort of your home, through the official streaming. Yes, I’m afraid your productivity has taken a back seat.

This wonderful event – to which at some point in my life I will attend – takes place between July 8 and 11, and is also used by brands to present products of great depth, or to give them their first mass bath: it is the sunset long of cars like the Toyota GR 86, the Lotus Emira or the new BMW 2 Series 2022. The Goodwood Festival is not only a collection of cars going up an asphalt road, there is a area dedicated to drifting cars and there is a rally stage, focused on cars and off-road vehicles.

Among the cars present in the fantastic Festival of Speed ​​there are modern cars of recent presentation, there are SUVs or sports family cars, there are prewar classics, there are racing cars – from trucks to prewar cars, through Formula 1 or Group B – and there are record cars, as well as prototypes and cars that only see the light a handful of times a year. If you stay watching the streaming, I guarantee that you will not be able to leave it for several minutes, so properly assess your workload and free time.

At Goodwood you can also find exhibitions – from a man flying with a jetpack to a car circulating on two wheels for several minutes – and concerts, presentations of products related (even tangentially) to the car, and celebrities and pilots, sharing the terrain. of Lord March with fans on foot. It is, in short, heaven on earth, if you are a confessed of the religion of the motor. I am, and although this year I cannot make a pilgrimage to this Mecca, I will be able to follow it in great detail on the Internet.