The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​is celebrated every year in late June and early July

The renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​was officially canceled in its 2020 edition.

At the beginning of the year the festival had already been postponed until a new date was announced, but the events that have been going on will not give the opportunity to hold the festival this year.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed Celebrated each year in late June and early July, the event consists of climbing a hill with historic motor racing vehicles held on the grounds of Goodwood House, West Sussex.

As of 2014, the festival drew crowds of around 100,000 on each of the three days that it took place. This year will undoubtedly be marked as a bad year for this festival.

Like many other events in the world, this festival was canceled due to COVID-19 and security concerns. Anyone who has already purchased their tickets for the 2020 event will be able to use them for the 2021 edition.

The coronavirus continues to cause many problems in the auto industry and all of its events. Important events such as the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020, new car debuts, car races and more events had to be canceled to avoid contagions.

