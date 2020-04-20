Beyond handwriting, the ability to illustrate our notes, to add documents, images or texts, GoodNotes has a key idea: notebooks. With this simple idea, it is postulated as a substitute for paper notebooks.

Documents, Search and Favorites

The app, conceptually, is organized in the simplest way. In the Documents tab It is where we keep notepads, folders, images, photos, etc. The Search tab allows us to search any document in the previous tab and even our handwritten notes, an almost unique feature. The Favorites tabFinally, it allows us to save pages, documents or folders for quick access.

As useful as the last two tabs are, they hide few secrets, so we will focus on the first of them: Documents.

Documents, the tailor’s drawer

Since version 5 of GoodNotes the Documents tab allows us to save, in addition to the traditional notebooks, folders, images, scanned documents, photos and quick notes.

Quick notes, which we can create by tapping the “+” button twice will help us for a short entry. We can, in settings, configure the default appearance of these notes to suit our preferences.

To photos, which we can take from the same app or import from Photos, we can add annotations, figures and text. Scanned documents, which can be multi-page, offer the same options. Folders are self explanatory. And now we have the soul and main concept of GoodNotes: Notepads.

Notepads, the closest thing to a paper pad

When we create a new notebook we can customize size, orientation, type of paper, cover image and, of course, assign a name to it. The options offered by the app are quite generous, although an option to customize the covers beyond the default would be interesting. Within the paper options, in addition to its color, the app offers us patterns of stripes, columns, squares, blank, musical staves, etc.

Once we have the pad created, its operation is very simple. We start from a notebook with a single sheet and, as we need them, a simple gesture with two fingers from right to left allows us to add more. Inside each sheet we can use handwritten, typewritten text, colors, drawings, images, shapes, etc.. All the editing options are summarized in the upper bar where, in addition, each of the tools shows color, size, fill selectors and the ones of each one.

Pencil, iCloud and universal purchases

Among other of the various qualities of GoodNotes we find a full support for Apple Pencil that allows us to change tools with a simple gesture. In addition, thanks to iCloud, all our content will be synchronized securely on all our devices.

As for universal purchases, on the 15th, GoodNotes updated its app to allow them. Thanks to this system, if we have already purchased the app for iPhone or iPad we can automatically get it on our Mac, without having to go through the box again.

GoodNotes, especially when used together with an Apple Pencil on our iPad, is the closest substitute to physical notebooks. And when I speak of a substitute, the fairest thing is to clarify that, in addition to replacing them, it improves them, amplifies them and provides new possibilities.