Without a doubt one of the stations with which we grew up was Universal Stereo, that throughout the day they played music in English of the memory for grandparents, parents and young people interested in the hits of the past decades. For some years, the station went through different changes and frequencies, but keeping to the liking of listeners, although apparently now I could leave the FM.

Through a statement shared by Grupo Radio Centro, announced that they had reached an agreement with Grupo MVS for the purchase of the FM frequency, 97.7 –That if they are chavorrucos like us, they will remember that it was the quintessential pop station. This would mean that Universal Stereo would go off the air and without a fixed place to stay on the radio.

It should be clarified that The authorization of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFETEL) to validate the purchase is still missing, being the third station of Grupo MVS in the CDMX, joining Noticias MVS 102.5 Noticias MVS and EXA 104.9.

And what will enter that place that it leaves? According to El Financiero, MVS has made the decision to use that station from June 1 as the headquarters of the chain The best in Mexico City, which specializes in grupera music.

Until now it is not known what will be the future of Universal Stereo and of programs that are emblematic in the radio spectrum of our country, as The Beatles Club with Manuel Guerrero that has been broadcast on this station continuously since 1964, when Beatlemania was at its peak worldwide.

Despite this change that brings down all the fans of the station, Grupo Radio Centro has made it very clear that Universal Stereo will stay with them and with other stations such as Alfa 91.3, Joya 93.7 and La Z 107.3. There are very few options for it to stay in the air, although It could return in streaming or flat appear on some AM frequency such as La Octava 88.1.