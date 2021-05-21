Goodbye to Zidane ?; The strategist appreciates the delivery of the Real Madrid players

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, maintained until the end his goal of not revealing his intentions for next season until the end of this season, he assured that his focus is only on beating Villarreal in the last league match to try to be champions and left a thank you message to your players after a difficult campaign

“I love my players very much, they have saved me on the field, they have always given everything in each game. I will always be very grateful to them. That they think I have to continue is very nice as a coach,” he valued at a press conference.

Zidane ruled out that he is going to have a meeting with the president Florentino Pérez before the last game of the course and avoided answering if he has his decision made. “Nothing, it is only tomorrow’s game,” he said. “The important thing is not what I am going to do, it is the team. I think only about the game and the players who are going to play.”

He did not reveal if his continuity to fulfill the remaining year of his contract depends on proclaiming himself champion of the League or not meeting the objectives in what would be a blank year.

“We are going to play tomorrow and the important thing is the game, then we will see, we have time to talk about that but now is not the time to do it. It is not just me, it depends on what the club is going to do. After 37 days, no we are going to waste time talking about what will happen next year. For us it is only tomorrow’s game, “he insisted.

To arrive with options to be champion, two points behind Atlético de Madrid, the Madrid coach said that they have passed “a hard road” but that they are prepared to live “a special day”, with the sole objective of rushing their options by winning until the end. “After difficulties we arrived to give everything and we are going to play against a team that is doing very well.”

“The most important thing is not me or another person here, it is the team, tomorrow’s game, what we want to achieve. It is what encourages us even though many things are said. Our concentration is on tomorrow’s game because with everything that has happened this year, we are going to do 90 minutes of a very high level to try to get the League “, he valued.

In addition, Zidane recalled that his first league as a coach, he won it on the last day and made a positive balance of the competition, no matter how it ends. “In 2017 we won in the last game, that’s why Spanish football is so beautiful. The balance is very good in the sense that the important thing is to give everything and we have done it on the field. Tomorrow we will see if it is a 10 or 9, 5”.

He ruled out that his final decision will be influenced by the exhaustion caused by the position of coach of Real Madrid. “Nothing tired, I have returned with a lot of energy and I have given everything. After a season like this you have to rest a little and enjoy, whatever happens.”

And he thanked the love he has always received from Real Madrid. “It has always come to me, people here have been very affectionate to me when I played and as a coach. I think I have also given it back because I have given everything to Real Madrid, it is the best thing that has happened to me in my life.”

Zidane showed his mentality and who knows if his intentions to make his position available in the event of a blank season, when he spoke of his responsibility in the position. “I am critical of myself. I am a winner, I do not like to lose, I fight in my life and I give everything to win. It is the DNA of Real Madrid as well and what the players want is to win.”

And he ended by celebrating the return of Karim Benzema to the French team for the Euro 2020 dispute. “I have not had any role in the return but I am very happy that Karim is returning to the French team. It was what I wanted and I am very happy. for him because he deserved it by shining on the field. I hope we all take advantage of his football. “

