Goodbye to Zette Voltage! Drummer of Abominables and Six Million Dollar Weirdo dies – El Sol de México

This Thursday does not rock, as the world of music is mourning the death of Lizzy García, better known as Zette Voltage, drummer of the Abominables and Six Million Dollar Weirdo.

The drummer suffered from cancer for two years and little by little, despite the great effort to survive, her health deteriorated.

Johnny Pous, Zette’s husband, made the unfortunate news known through an emotional message, where he expressed all his affection for his life partner.

“Today I say goodbye to my partner, my teacher, my best friend, my lover, my wife. After almost two years of a furious battle against cancer, death, the best teacher, reached her,” he wrote on Facebook.

In the publication Johnny Pous recalled some moments with Zette and the strength with which he fought against his illness.

“During this time, Lizzy taught me what it means to have unwavering will and courage, resilience and strength that I’ve never seen, and a boundless love of life, her music, and me. But the last few years are nowhere near an description of this great woman who opened doors, paved roads, created realities, and served as an inspiration to many people (including myself). “

She also took the opportunity to ask all her followers to remember her with great joy and with that energy that characterized her so much.

“I hope that everyone remembers her like I do and says goodbye to her with joy for her legacy, joy because her suffering is over, joy because she has to start her next adventure, always aware that no one dies as long as she lives in our hearts. Live, love, enjoy and learn … and then continue to the next adventure where we will meet again ”.

The also drummer of rock groups such as Kill the TV, Magic Nights, Vedette, Violenta, and A to Z will be seen this July 8 at the Gayosso Sullivan funeral home.