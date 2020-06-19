The singer, beloved for her performances for British troops during World War II and nicknamed « the girlfriend of the Armed Forces, » has died at 103 years of age. The artist lived in the town of Ditchling, east of the English county of Sussex. In one of her last public appearances, Lynn took advantage of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II (1939-1945) on May 8, to remember the « brave boys who sacrificed themselves for us. » Isabel II granted her the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1969 and Lady Commander in 1975, with which she earned the treatment of « dame », the female equivalent of « sir ».