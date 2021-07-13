Goodbye to unlimited meetings on Google Meet

The unlimited meetings On Google Meet, starting this month, the tool will only allow 60-minute sessions.

This limitation is applicable in free accounts when the meetings are between three or more participants.

No more unlimited meetings on Google Meet

The Google Meet tool of the Google suite has been widely used in Mexico from the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Mainly in education, the unlimited meetings on Google Meet have been an incentive for millions of students of all levels to continue their training in online classes.

But this ended after Google’s decision to limit, in free accounts, the duration of the virtual calls in the Meet app.

Do you spend hours in virtual meetings? You can suffer from fatigue

New rules

The new rules for using Google Meet were specified in the usage requirements guide of the tool, although these requirements have not been updated in the Spanish version of the tool.

This section specifies that the sessions in which three or more people participate will have a maximum duration of 60 minutes.

Free accounts that are made from a computer between two users can be done for up to 24 hours.

However, if that meeting grows to three or more participants, the time is reduced to 60 minutes and the session ends automatically.

An option beyond Zoom

In May 2020, Google Meet became a service for free video calls for Gmail users.

The platform was based on the virtual education program that the Ministry of Public Education designed based on the restrictions and confinement imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement about the free Google Meet was well received in multiple sectors, which started working online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even before the announcement about unlimited meetings on Google Meet, the platform introduced updates that improved the user experience.

One of the most important was the possibility of applying adjustments to reduce the burn out produced by constantly participating in virtual meetings.

How do the new Google Meet rules work?

According to a Google Meet support document, at 55 minutes, everyone receives a notification that the call is about to end.

But the call can be prolonged, the host can update their Google account so that their calls with three or more participants do not end after 60 minutes.

Google’s bet is to grow its number of users of Google Workspace Individual, a paid version where there are more premium features, including longer group calls and smart noise reduction with Google Meet.

How much does an account cost?

The cheapest monthly plan starts from 105.30 pesos.

The rate includes personalized business mail, video conferences of 100 participants, without recording function, 30 GB of storage, among others.

This limitation was expected among users.

In a Google Workspace tweet on March 30, you can read “we continue with unlimited GoogleMeet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version until June 2021 for Gmail accounts”.