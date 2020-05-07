During the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, streaming platforms have benefited considerably by adding a large number of users, but it has also led them to evolve the way they present their content, an example of which is that Amazon Prime Video launches a new service in Mexico.

While Netflix decided to release its latest content in the original language so as not to expose its voice actors., the Amazon streaming service has decided to go one step further in the way of displaying its contents.

Although Amazon Prime Video has a large number of series and movies already included in its catalog, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and the nine Star Wars movies, to name a few , has decided to further expand its catalog.

Amazon Prime Video launches a new service in Mexico, since it now offers to rent or buy various content that was recently shown in movie theaters, or is not available in the catalog.

The function was already available in other countries such as the United States, however, it is until today that it has finally been enabled in Mexico, in this way, it is now competing with platforms such as Apple TV, Cinépolis Klic and Claro Video.

In previous days, the social networks of the streaming service began a campaign to announce a large modification that turns out to be the previous one.

The new Prime Video Store has arrived, with many more movies to enjoy. Rent, buy, get more benefits, and enjoy your favorite movies. https://t.co/FifxgEiZB5 pic.twitter.com/cNiJLRJAlb – PrimeVideoMX (@PrimeVideoMX) May 5, 2020

This new function presents the possibility of hiring paid channels such as HBO, StarzPlay, Paramount +, among others.

The new Amazon Prime Video digital rental or purchase service is only available to Prime members, so it is not available to all audiences unlike its competitors.

The consumption dynamic is practically the same as other services, since there are 30 days to start viewing rental content and 48 hours to finish its display once it is started, while in the case of purchase you acquire a title to enjoy whenever you want, and it can be returned within 15 days, as long as it has not been reproduced.