Goodbye to Today? Galilea Montijo would take habits like a nun

Goodbye Today? Galilea Montijo would take habits like a nun | Instagram

Without a doubt, the presenter, Galilea Montijo, one of the most consolidated in the program “Today“, he always manages to surprise when he has the opportunity to express his opinions and comments, this time he would leave everyone impressed after revealing that one of his dreams was to be? nun?

Perhaps it would be very difficult to imagine Galilea Montijo In a completely different style in terms of her dress, the morning driver, who always stands out for wearing striking clothes that fit her silhouette, today would wear a habit of having pursued her dreams as a child.

The beloved collaborator of “Little gigants“and various programs in addition to the morning, the” Telethon “, among the most recent, revealed that much of this influence was received from his grandmother, who was very strict about religious issues and it was with her who traditionally spent these dates.

Holy Week (we spent it) with my grandmother, she talked to us a lot about Holy Week. that’s why Lent didn’t even let us listen to the radio. “

On the occasion of the current season, the “former television actress” fondly remembered one of her stages during childhood in which she described, at that time, she was very religious so, at one point, she came to raise , dedicate your life to god.

The charismatic presenter addressed the complete difference between her memories as a child and the way she will spend these days with her family, “Gali” advanced in an interview, she would take a vacation in the port of Acapulco.

However, the fact that the collaborator of the “Las Estrellas” program, who falls in love with her followers with her beauty and charisma, in addition to her defined silhouette that she wears with each garment, could never have been known had she continued to surprise. his destiny by following his religious education.

Although, the former host of “Vida Tv”, caused some laughter when asked if she really thought about becoming a woman dedicated to religion, she responded with a very spontaneous phrase

No, she knew that I was already lost, my grandmother rest in peace ..

Currently, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, has a consolidated career in the world of entertainment, after her participation in the contest, “La chica Tv” where she obtained the same triumph that opened the doors to the world of spotlights in which until today has been registered with 28 years dedicated to the industry.

The “tapatia” is today one of the most popular not only within the broadcast of “Hoy”, but also on social networks, particularly on Instagram where its 8.9 million followers are continually attentive to its content.

On the other hand, the great popularity that persecutes “La Montijo” has also made her the target of various controversies, many of them related to an alleged pregnancy, “infidelities” on the part of her husband, Fernando Reina, and even her ties with the ” Santeria “, a religion that they claim devoutly professed and with which he would have obtained many favors that would help his career and marriage, as they reveal.

So nowadays, celebrities pay a little the price for their success and it is on several occasions that they have come before the cameras to tell their version before the wave of rumors that revolve around their life.