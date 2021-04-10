Goodbye to the use of ‘gluten-free’ as an advertising attraction

The main objective of the food industry is to sell its products. The need to generate business profits is sometimes even beyond our health. It is clear that everything that is currently on the market has passed certain health requirements, but on the other hand, it is more than proven that prolonged consumption and in large quantities of certain products – such as sugar, present in countless products – is harmful to health.

This criticism does not fall on all the actors in the food industry, but it does fall on a great majority, who in a perceptive way try to camouflage the nutritional deficiencies of their products under some labels that they confuse because they are not accurate, or not of the all necessary, such as those of ‘Gluten free’ or ‘Vegan’ for certain foods.

The food market goes beyond our real needs, which can be perfectly covered with fresh and little processed foods.

In order to sell processed or ‘unhealthy’ products, the industry creates needs that do not exist, but also captures market trends to supply us with novel products just at the moment we are ready to buy them.

For this reason, attentive to food trends to benefit economically from them, the industry has ridden the wave of glutenphobia in recent years. Now the “gluten-free” label is used to sell all kinds of products, whether it makes sense or not.

Why? Some alleged studies without scientific evidence were popularized that pointed to this substance – common in wheat, barley, rye and, to a lesser extent, oats – caused poor digestion and was also an obstacle to losing weight.

Now the popular belief that gluten is negative has become widespread and food producers have taken advantage of it to use the ‘Gluten Free’ claim as an advertising appeal for their products. Many of the products that we find in supermarkets do not even need this clarification because they do not contain gluten naturally.

A food that does not contain gluten is not more recommended than one that does, unless it is clear that you are celiac or intolerant.

New regulation

For this reason, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) and the Ministries of Agriculture and Consumption have determined that “Gluten Free” may only be indicated in the list of ingredients of those foods that may contain it naturally.

It can only be pointed out informative when useful for consumers to know if a product contains gluten or not, in the same way it is done with other ingredients or compounds that can cause allergies or intolerances in some people, such as lactose.

Unfair competition

The systematic abuse that certain brands of the “Gluten-free” mention can mislead consumers by making them think that other similar products that do not include this label could carry gluten. In addition, unfair competition may be incurred, making users believe that the product has an advantage over others that is not real.

This new regulation has come a year after the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) denounced that supermarkets had been filled with foods with the label “Gluten free”, such as natural vegetables or canned mussels, to the point multiplying by 13 in just 6 years. In a clarifying way, the OCU explained it like this in its statement: “Is milk, some asparagus or anchovies ‘gluten free’ better? No, it is simply unnecessary for these products to carry a label indicating that they are gluten-free: this type of product could not carry it, due to its composition ”.

The clarification ‘Gluten free’ should be helpful to celiacs and not used for advertising purposes to attract consumers convinced that gluten is harmful to health.

The other side of the coin

