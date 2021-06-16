Goodbye to the Uruguay National Team? Luis Suárez confesses that it will be his last Copa América

The Uruguayan national team forward Luis Suárez assured this Tuesday that the first match that Celeste will play for the Copa América against Argentina will be “complicated” like every time they face each other.

“We have to try that they do not create many situations, because they are very forceful above,” said the Atlético de Madrid footballer during a virtual press conference facilitated by the Uruguayan Soccer Association channel AUF.TV.

In addition, Suárez said that it will be important to take advantage of the weaknesses of his rival and the situations that Uruguay has in order to score Emiliano Martinez, a goalkeeper who stood out for the good time he is going through in the Premier League.

On the other hand, the forward said that the sky blue squad is not satisfied with the performance shown in the last two games of the South American qualifiers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Paraguay and Venezuela, which finished 0-0.

“We are in a debt with ourselves, because we know that we can give more,” stressed the footballer who will play his fourth Copa América in Brazil.

On this, Suárez pointed out that he is aware of his age and warned that this will be his last continental tournament because he would arrive “much older” to the next one and he does not intend to occupy a position in which he would not be helping the team.

“You are aware of how old you are. As the years go by, one realizes that it is getting closer and closer. In my case, it would be the last Copa América due to an age issue. The next time he would be very old. It does not give occupying a space in which you feel that you are not helping the team. There are players who come with great enthusiasm and hunger. Leaving them a space is the most appropriate thing to do ”, he concluded.

