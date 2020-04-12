This combination of images created on April 8, 2020 shows people wearing protective masks against the spread of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) made by seamstresses from the Vila Novo Sao Lucas favela, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on April 8. 2020. Image, Grosby Group

By: Azteca América

During the past few days in the Covid-19 epidemic, authorities have questioned whether or not the widespread use of masks should be mandatory.

The truth is that while it is formalized or not, no pharmacy, supermarket or self-service store already has this type of face mask.

That is why, in the face of the global shortage of this product, the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued some recommendations for making your fully functional masks from home.

Covers at home

materials

Two rectangles of any cotton fabric, 25 by 15 centimeters Two elastic bands Needle and thread Scissors Ruler Pencil

Process

Take the pieces of fabric and hem 0.6 cm on the longest sides, and 1.25 cm on the shortest sides.

Make sure to sew these hems tight. After fixing the hems, take the garters and cut them. Insert an elastic tape on the widest side (these garters will be the strips with which the mouthpiece will be attached to your ears). tape, tie the ends of it.

Now gently pull on the elastics until the knots are positioned inside the hem so they are not visible.

Option two: Mask with a shirt If sewing is not your thing or you do not have the necessary elements to make your mask, do not worry, with an old shirt you can do it.

Here we tell you how:

Cut the underside of the shirt 17-20 centimeter wide

In the center of your piece of fabric, cut a rectangle between 15 and 17 centimeters.

Make a cut in the middle of the strings that will remain after you get rid of the rectangle. Tie the lower strings on the neck and the upper strings on the head, so that the mouthpiece is adjusted to the face.