Almost twenty years after his debut, the Segway will cease to exist. Segway Inc. announced the end of production for its PT model. The two-wheeled vehicle emerged in 2001, when Dean Kamen was looking for a new method of transportation. The initial version was accompanied by an excess of hype from its presentation until the sale of the first units, in 2002.

According to FastCompany, Segway PT production will stop on July 15 at the New Hampsire plant, which will mean the firing of 21 people. Another 12 employees will remain on duty to support warranty equipment and repairs.

Judy Cai, president of the company, said that the decision was not made lightly and assured that it is not influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Although it had an impact on sales and production, it was not a determining factor in the decision,” Cai said in a press release.

“In its first decade, the Segway PT became a staple in safety and law enforcement, viewed as an effective and efficient personal vehicle.”

The company set a very high goal for itself with the Segway. The projections contemplated the sale of 100,000 units during its first year. The truth is that in 19 years it only managed to sell 140,000 vehicles in total. Its high price of between $ 4,000 and $ 5,500 prevented widespread adoption. Similarly, its long life and performance – even with defective parts – did not help many migrate to a new model after some time.

Segway, always accompanied by controversy

The Segway PT was never without controversy. During its second year, the company recalled 6,000 units due to a defect in the battery which caused a sudden drop in the user. Vehicles were banned in several cities because their occupants tended to lose control and cause accidents.

This is possibly caused by the concept of driving the Segway, a two-wheeled vehicle that uses the inclination of the body to accelerate or brake using a handlebar. Segways became famous after being sold to some police departments, although became more relevant as it was the tourist’s favorite vehicle average.

Among the most relevant moments in its history are the fall of the US President. George W. Bush in 2003, the accident in which a cameraman runs over Usain Bolt or the death of Jimi Heselden. The latter was a British millionaire who bought the company in January 2010 and months later died from falling off a cliff while driving his Segway.

According to the company, Segway PT sales for 19 years add up to less than 1.5% of the company’s total revenue in 2019. While there will be no new units in production, it is a fact that we will continue to see motor vehicles in tourist areas for a few more years.

The company currently produces two scooter-type motorcycles with which it plans to enter the electric scooter market, as well as the Ninebot KickScooter scooter and some work transport vehicles inspired by the concept of the Segway PT.