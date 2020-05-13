With the coronavirus pandemic still spreading across much of the world, the entertainment industry will have to opt for other measures, meaning that ‘Tenet’ and ‘Mulán’ could be delayed once again.

Both films have already been delayed and scheduled for a new release date in July, But now he may be in doubt because of Los Angeles County’s plans to extend his lockdown.

A decision that could well be beneficial in the long term, may involve greater losses for the film industry.

‘Mulan’ was one of the many films that was originally slated to premiere on March 27, before being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic until July 24.

While Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, on the other hand, is the summer 2020 movie that hasn’t changed its previous release date, and is slated to premiere on July 17.

Even now, movie theater chains hope to reopen their doors in time for this to become the first movie to welcome audiences in movie theaters.

Unfortunately, in eight weeks, ‘Tenet’ and ‘Mulan’ could be delayed, even if cinemas in relatively small regions of the United States are able to meet mandatory health and safety standards to reopen in early July, is The same may not be the case with larger markets.

During this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the Los Angeles County Director of Public HealthBarbara Ferrer said the stay-at-home orders for the area will run “for sure” until the end of July.

If so, it’s safe to assume that ‘Tenet’ and ‘Mulán’ might be delayed, rather than trying to kick off their box office run not including Los Angeles during its opening weeks.

So far, neither film has been officially postponed, but there is a possibility that they will be released later.