The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has caused 2020 to be a very different year and different industries have been impacted. One of the ones that received a hard blow was that of the cinema, since security measures have forced several releases to be delayed. Because of the above, many joked that it was the year for Sonic: The Movie to triumph at the Academy Awards, but it seems that that dream died.

What we are referring to is that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in charge of the Oscar Awards, announced that the 2021 edition of its awards ceremony will be delayed. As you can imagine, the intention is that more films have the opportunity to participate and that is why the eligibility period of the participating films has also been extended.

Originally, the Oscars were planned to take place in February 2021, but now they will be held on April 25, 2021. On the other hand, it was announced that films that premiered between January 1, 2020 and 28 will be able to participate February 2021.

“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest times. This year they did. Our hope, by extending the eligibility period and the award date, is to give the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for anything beyond anyone’s control, ”explained David Rubin, President of the Academy.

This means that Sonic: The Movie will have a great competition to win an Oscar. Thus, what many jokes hoped for will not happen: that the blue hedgehog film won some award for being one of the few releases before the pandemic.

