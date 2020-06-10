Phase 4 of the MCU will bring many changes to this universe, Since apparently, the studio plans to make certain modifications with the future of the movies in mind, so Marvel will replace its Avengers with its younger versions, thus ensuring the validity of its characters.

We had recently revealed that the age of most MCU superheroes is over 50, reason why some actors will probably stop interpreting the characters in the future and before this panorama, Marvel is preparing so that before his retirement, the existing Avengers will pass his position to a new generation.

For all we know, Jane Foster will become the new Thor, While Falcon is already preparing to become the new Captain America after Steve Rogers inherited his shield, however, this was only the beginning of the plan the studio has in store to replace all of its heroes.

According to sources from the portal, We Got This Covered, Marvel plans that Ant-Man be replaced by his daughter, Hawkeye will pass his position to Kate Bishop, Black Widow will be replaced by Yelena Belova and The change that will surely cause more controversy is that of Peter Parker, since it is said that he will be replaced by Miles Morales, so Tom Holland will cease to be Spider-Man, however, the latter is likely to occur until phase 6 of the MCU.

For phase 5, Marvel will continue with its modifications, so we will see Shuri become the new Black Panther, Ironheart taking the position vacated by Iron Man, Monica Rambeau replacing Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel and She-Hulk taking the position of her cousin Hulk, which will form the new generation of Avengers.

This is how Marvel will replace its Avengers. And although surely many fans will not like this, it is necessary that the studio make these modifications to keep the MCU current and in addition to these new characters, we must not forget that the X-Men and Fantastic Four will soon arrive in this universe.