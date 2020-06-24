A distinguishing feature of high-end electric bikes is usually the substitution of the metal link chain by a rubber strap which is usually usually supplied by the company Gates. This quality identifier will be able to be transferred to the medi range electric bikesthanks to the three new products that this American company has just presented: the new belt, pinion and connecting rod system Gates SideTracks , he CDC rear sprocket system and the system Carbon Drive Expedition.

Gates Corporation is a manufacturer of drive belts that has been producing this component for 40 years for different markets, including that of bicycles, electric and conventional. Due to the way a strap behaves, these are only usable with internal speed change systems, since it is not possible to jump between the sprockets of a cassette. The popularization of urban electric bicycles, which use this change, and which also cover many more kilometers, make the implementation of this type of component ideal to replace the typical metal chain links. They are an alternative that requires little maintenance, add silence to the ride, reduce weight and eliminate cleaning and rust problems.

However, including this component was, until now, practically exclusive to high-end bikes. The three products presented by Gates could have a great impact on the electric bicycle market.

The new system Gates SideTrack (ST) It is presented as a specific solution for entry-level bike manufacturers. It supports internal shifting of up to three speeds. This type of bicycle is intended for seasonal and leisure cyclists looking to see the benefits of a belt drive. It is made up of an 11 millimeter carbon fiber reinforced belt, rear sprockets and Sidetrack cranks.

Gates SideTrack (ST) system.

The system Carbon Drive Commute (CDC) Chainring and Sprocket utilizes an updated CenterTrack (CDX) design that most users of the Gates Belt Drive System are familiar with. It includes a number of features designed to increase durability, such as an aluminum sprocket (patent pending), which features a new design for pinion teeth lining. The CDC system is designed for use with Gates’ high-performance CDX belt and will be compatible with mid-drive electric bikes with engines up to 50 Nm of torque. These include electric motors such as the Bosch Active Line and Active Line Plus and the Shimano E5000 and E61000 motors. According to Gates, more than 20 different sprocket-belt-crankset configuration options are available. Additionally, it supports 10 rear sprocket options for single-speed internal gear bushings, covering most common drive sizes.

Carbon Drive Commute (CDC) system.

Finally, Gates has presented the system update Carbon Drive Expedition (CDX: EXP), based on the same CenterTrack operating patent, a set of three sprockets made of high hardness steel and aluminum. It is designed for use with Shimano internal gear systems and also with Rohloff brand internal gears. The system provides a solution for harsh routes in more extreme weather conditions.

Carbon Drive Expedition (CDX EXP) system.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, many people prefer the possibilities of personal mobility offered by bicycles in urban areas, compared to public transport. As Joe Menzel General Manager of Gates told Electrek, these products “will allow the use of Gates belt drives on an even wider range of conventional and electric bikes.”