Goodbye to the old ‘kings’ of Europe

04/19/2021 at 11:23 AM CEST

Doesn’t anyone think of the little ones? Something like this must be wondering in Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Germany … Countries that in the past had clubs that became kings of Europe. Now that matters little, in a field where the media, the spectacular and the economically powerful have won the battle for the simple, the romantic and the humble. The ‘greats’ have come together to create the European Super League, where no one can classify a single game as boring on paper.

And on that same role they have also been in charge of ‘charging’ the European illusion of many of the teams that compete in minor leagues and that dedicate all their efforts to get to play the Champions League. Not even to savor him from afar, knowing that only a miracle would be able to grant them the throne.

Many teams, by the way, where one of the few incentives during the season is to enter the group stage of the highest continental competition. This is the case of Celtic on duty, absolute king of his country in recent years and who sees in the Champions League an option to open up to the world.

Others like Porto or Benfica do have a competitive enough league not to get bored, but of course, without playing against the best, their potential will be reduced. The new European Super League leaves out, in addition to the greats of Portugal, the great Ajax of Amsterdam, a club that, almost without importance, has four European Cups to its credit. The ‘ajacied’, always present in the highest continental competition, will have to settle for watching the best games from the television.

And like them, fans of Eastern European clubs such as Steaua de Bucharest or Red Star, who were also kings in Europe in better times. The European Super League leaves all of them without the award for good work, which is none other than playing against the best. Goodbye to the ‘excuse’ of football to know other smells, other customs … Nothing matters anymore. Only big games are worth it.