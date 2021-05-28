Goodbye to the new 30 km / h limit in the city?

We knew that driving at 20 and 30 km / h in the city would be difficult. Well, Malaga is already running as the first large city that would study raising the limit to 50 again due to the increase in traffic jams.

Goodbye to the new limit of 30 km / h in the city ?: traffic jams can overturn the DGT rule. Photo: iStock.

The solution did not seem simple at the outset. Driving today in cities with cars at only 20 and 30 km / h, as already stipulated by the new urban speed limits imposed by the DGT, is not easy. At that speed even bicycles almost go faster, and we warned in its day that the norm could bring many Negative effects, both in possible breakdowns as in a paradoxical increase in the pollution and traffic jams.

Well, the latter precisely, the traffic congestion due to circulating so many vehicles at such low speeds, is what begins to question himself publicly in order to maintain this regulation in some cities. Because it is unquestionable that at a lower speed the accident rate and abuses will decrease, as predicted by the DGT, but will it make urban mobility viable?

As announced yesterday by local media, Malaga would already become the first large city that has begun to study reinstating the 50 km / h limit instead of 30 given the increase in traffic jams these days. And apparently in the coming days other cities could also join this debate.

Most of the streets in the city already have a new limit of 30 km / h.

According to municipal sources, the Malaga City Council began to apply these new limits a few days ago in no less than 3,600 streets in the city, all those that, as established by the regulations, are one lane per direction of movement. The newspaper Sur assures that, given the problems already caused, the city’s Mobility Area would have left the door open in the last hours to a modification. But it is possible?

There are exceptions that allow you to increase the limit

Yes. The new regulation of the DGT establishes the exceptionality from be able to set the speed limit at 50 km / h again on some streets after signaling specific. Apparently, according to reports from the city council, this would be possible as long as show that these roads have a high density traffic and new circulatory problems derived from the limit are found.

The Provincial Traffic Headquarters would also open the door to this possible modification of the rule, provided there is clear justification. At the moment there is no firm decision, but if the study indicates increasing the limit and it is approved, we do not think we are wrong in saying that possibly many new cities will join this initiative. We will see it in the next few days.