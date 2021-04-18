Goodbye to the Malfoys: Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs say goodbye to Helen McCrory with precious messages

The world of cinema and theater is still in shock over the death of Helen McCrory. The British woman has died of cancer at the age of 52. Since her husband, the ‘Homeland’ actor Damian Lewis, gave the news last Friday, messages of affection have not stopped arriving from colleagues and institutions such as the BAFTAs or the National Theater. Now the two actors who were lucky enough to share a surname with her in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga join.

Helen McCrory joined the JK Rowling novel adaptations franchise in ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ with the role of Narcissa Malfoy, mother of Draco Malfoy, the main antagonist of Harry, Ron and Hermione in the classrooms of Hogwarts . Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy throughout the saga, wanted to dedicate a few words to the actress: “So sad to have to say goodbye all of a sudden – I never took the opportunity to tell her, but she helped me so much to shape myself as a person – in front of and behind the cameras – She was always so relentlessly herself – sharp wit – silver tongue – kind heart – suffered and still had time for everyone – thank you for giving light along the way and holding my hand when I needed it. “

“I think I just met the best actress I have ever seen.”

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, her husband in the series, has also written a beautiful farewell: “Decades ago Helen and I auditioned for a movie together. I came home and said to Emma (his wife), ‘I think I just met the best actress I have ever seen. After years of watching her hypnotize the audience, I no longer believe it … I know. Luckily, I eventually discovered that she was also luridly funny, surprisingly mischievous, and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet. He was continually fascinated by the ‘Harry Potter’ movies but being married on screen to the great Helen McCrory will always be a milestone. But the achievement of which she was most proud was having built and loved the family that was her cornerstone. We have lost too much and I send all my love to Damian and the children. “To the statement he adds in the tweet:” Keep those you love close and tell them every day. That’s all we have”.

Within the Wizarding World family, JK Rowling, author of the books, had already reacted to the death: “I am devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who has left us too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Heartbreak news. “Also Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the movies:” Terrible news about Helen McCrory. A sublime talent and, for the few moments our paths crossed battling at Hogwarts, a charming person. 52 is not an age. “