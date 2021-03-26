goodbye to the iconic yellow folders and hello to the new style

The Windows 10 beta program serves as previews of what is tested for the final version of the operating system, and in the last one we have seen something quite striking. It is not so much a functional change as a visual one, given that in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343, the iconic yellow folders become colored.

Something that has not happened before and that is why it draws so much attention. So far what we had seen were changes in the icons, in line with other aesthetic modifications that have accompanied the different versions of the Redmond operating system, and in the last one, in addition to the folders, we see changes in the icons of the recycle bin and hard drives among others.

A “sacrifice” for more efficient visualization

It is the first time in history that these icons undergo cosmetic surgery like this, although for now we see it in quick access (which did change in Vista). A color that the folders kept since Windows 3.1 (group work!) And that we have seen later version by version.

According to the beta publication, what they are looking for with this fully visual change is precisely that, that is easier to recognize and distinguish different folders at a glance. We see that the system folders have an even more different image between them, with their own colors in addition to the icons, which become integrated into what would be the cover of the folder and not into a separate object.

Within the 3D of the design, everything becomes somewhat more frontal in terms of perspective. It looks very good on the change of the icon storage drives and recycle bin, update that they themselves emphasize reflecting how aware they are of the striking of the change.

It is a change that follows others that we had previously seen in apps like Notepad or Security, but in this case it is much more impressive. And in addition to these, those from Redmond comment that the icons that have not yet presented this aesthetic change will present it in future updates.

Windows started turning to Fluent Design years ago, seeing changes in Office icons. The most recent changes also fit into the supposed “rejuvenation that Microsoft wants to practice in its operating system, and if something had not been changed for years, it was certainly the color of the folders.

As always, this is a test or beta version and it must be borne in mind that installing them may lead to some problem or instability, in fact in the note Microsoft already warns that the custom folders anchored to Quick Access disappear. We will see what other changes await us and if 2021 is, finally, the year of full integration into Windows design.