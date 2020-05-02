Yesterday afternoon, the Mexican singer-songwriter passed away at 85 years of age. His physical presence is no longer, however, he leaves a great musical legacy full of social criticism, poetry and romanticism.

The author of topics such as Por ti y Macondo was hospitalized last Wednesday for symptoms of COVID-19. Just at noon yesterday, his team had posted on Twitter that the teacher was stable, but a few hours after posting the message, he died.

“Unfortunately, maestro Chávez passed away. Like everyone, the pain overwhelms us. For now we can only give this information and thank all the accompaniment provided,” it can be read on the official site, hours later, the ISSSTE confirmed COVID-19 as the cause of the death of the Mexican singer-songwriter.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were filled with messages in honor of Chávez, whose name was trending for several hours.

Fans, journalists, singers, actors and even politicians mourned the death of the singer born in the Santa María la Ribera neighborhood of CDMX.

How sad! We were an extraordinary singer, songwriter, social fighter, but above all an unconditional friend, ÓSCAR CHÁVEZ, with capital letters. Have a good trip, we are going to miss you a lot, “singer Tania Libertad tweeted.

Óscar Chávez talked on several occasions with .. In an interview published on October 10, 2008, which was done by journalist Yohan Uribe (now deputy editor-in-chief of this newspaper), he spoke, among other topics, about how he managed to remain current.

“Of course I like to be current, in this profession as in many others, it is not just in the song or the sung, in some way you always have to be like starting over; every audience is different, the spaces are so diverse that sometimes you sing in the auditorium or in a public square. Each space conditions you, but that’s the fun too, the exciting.

“Breaking the ice and engaging in dialogue with the public can be very exhausting, but when you do it is very gratifying. In my case, I am fortunate, at this stage of the game, to be singing to very diverse people, I am already singing to them. the grandchildren of my generation, something very rewarding, “he explained.

Óscar Chávez’s music was characterized by his political parodies. He was one of the maximum exponents of the protest song and the new song in Mexico.

He dedicated his career to the rescue of Mexican popular music and was a living legend of Latin American singing.

He was also an activist during his career and supported causes such as the Zapatista Army of National Liberation movement and the republican side of the Spanish Civil War, thus showing his commitment to indigenous people and to student political movements.

On the other hand, Chávez achieved great recognition from the artistic community for his fight and had the admiration of the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and other members of his cabinet.

