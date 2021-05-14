Goodbye to the Ellen DeGeneres show, a character of contrasts

Ellen DegeneresThe 63-year-old is one of the highest paid celebrities in the world and has one of the longest running talk shows in history. Almost 20 years on the air.

The star, who made a difference by coming out as a lesbian in the 90s, at a time when no one ever did, began her famous show under a premise: “be nice.”

However, next year, during season 19, DeGeneres will go off the air, amid allegations about Workplace Harassment and a discriminatory treatment towards some of their intervieweesFor example, with Nikkie de Jager, the makeup artist who confirmed she is transgender, and Dakota Johnson, the star of 50 Shades of Gray.

To give more details on this topic, the TV presenter will talk about this decision with Oprah Winfrey, to whom he also communicated (along with the rest of the world) that he was gay.

Ellen said in a statement that “when you are a creative person, you need to be constantly challenged and, as great as this program is, and fun as it is, it is no longer a challenge.”

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter told him that “19 years is a long time to do anything. I’m not super smiling every day but my intention is never to hurt anyone“.

Degeneres and its contrasts

Ellen the brave

Born in New Orleans, DeGeneres began his career as a stand-up comedian in the late 1980s before moving on to television.

In the mid-90s, she had her own series named after her: “Ellen.” Many critics applauded her and called her the female Seinfeld. His character had some relationships with men, but later came out as gay in The Puppy Episode, which was watched by millions of people.

At the same time, in 1997, Ellen gave an interview on the Oprah show, where she herself confessed to being a lesbian. He even faced questions and inquiries from the public.

One man told her that it was not right for her to “glorify” her sexual preferences. “I don’t want to say that you are a bad person, but you live a lifestyle that is not right”.

Ellen didn’t reply. He smiled as he pretended to run out of the study and then laughed.

But, for 1998 her series was canceled, after a year of low ratings, but in 2003, after she herself started a wave of greater openness in film and television for the LGBT community, she achieved her daytime talk show.

DeGeneres, who has declared herself an enthusiastic advocate for animals, has emerged as one of the most relevant activists for the community and the anti-bullying campaigns.

She has also participated in many campaigns led by actresses like Julia Roberts to promote the recognition of women’s football, for example.

More on women leaders: Angela Merkel: the chemistry that changed the course of Germany

Ellen, not so nice

The also producer, writer and actress has been surrounded by controversy, especially last year, when three producers left the program.

Buzzfeed published an article in July 2020 where they interviewed a current employee and 10 former employees on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“They said they were fired after taking medical leave or days of mourning to attend family funerals. An employee, who claims to be fed up with comments about her race, basically quit her job. Others said that their direct managers also told them not to speak to DeGeneres if they saw her around the office, ”the report explained.

Earlier in March, transgender influencer Nikkie de Jager said that Ellen had only spoken to her in front of the camera.

She was also criticized for complaining about confinement in the United States, from one of the most expensive mansions in California.

Still, Ellen returned to her show in September, for season 18. In front of the camera, she addressed the audience:

“As you may have heard, this summer there were reports of a toxic work environment in our program and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that should never have happened, ”he explained.

Now, she says that if she is never in the spotlight again, her show is something she can be proud of.

DeGeneres, who voiced the character of Dory in the animated films Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, stated that her decision to leave the show has nothing to do with public allegations of bullying, racial profiling and sexual harassment in the production of your show.

For now, the comedian who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in December, added that her future plans are uncertain and said that she is open to roles in the cinema and that she wants to be more involved in environmental conservation efforts. (With information from AFP and Reuters)