Goodbye to the ‘British’ and ‘Ugandan’ variant? WHO will change the name of the strains to “not stigmatize”

The doctor responsible for emerging diseases and zoonoses of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, has reported that the body has been working for two months to rename variants of covid-19.

The goal, as you have explained, is “do not stigmatize” countries or places where they are first detected, as well as the people who live there. And, the three best known variants so far are commonly called the British, South African and Brazilian.

“We have been saying for years that the location should not be the name of the pathogen.”

“We have been saying for years that location should not be the name of the pathogen. We are working on developing a nomenclature for each variant and, although I thought it would be easy, it took us two months to achieve it, although we hope to announce it very soon, “he said.

Finally, and regarding the vaccination passport, the executive director of the WHO Emergency Program, Michael Ryan, has insisted that the organization supports the creation of a vaccination certificate as a health tool, but not for other uses that go beyond the health field.

More information shortly …