Goodbye to tax havens

Lhe G20 finance ministers approved yesterday in Venice, Italy, a “historic” agreement for the imposition of a tax on multinationals, with the aim of ending tax havens, which will come into effect in 2023.

It is an agreement for a “more stable and fairer” international tax architecture, which establishes a global tax of “at least 15%” on the profits of multinationals, according to various sources.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged the world to “quickly finalize the deal,” which should transform the global tax architecture.

Countries that account for 85% of global GDP want to fairly tax digital giants who largely evade taxes.

The reform aims to distribute equitably among countries the right to tax the profits of multinationals.

It targets the “100 most profitable companies in the world, which alone make half of the world’s profits,” such as GAFA (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple), explained Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the Center for Policy and Administration. of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The global minimum tax would affect less than 10,000 large companies, that is, those whose annual turnover exceeds 890 million dollars, they highlighted.

Police officers clashed with protesters who protested in Venice against the G20 meeting. Photo: .

DANGER ECONOMIC REACTIVATION

The G20 finance ministers warned yesterday of the “risks” that weigh on the recovery of the world economy due to the “spread of new variants of covid-19 and the different rate of vaccination.”

Although the world economic situation “has improved, mainly thanks to the increase in vaccination” in recent months, the G20 recalled in its final statement that “the crisis is not over yet” and asked to speed up immunization.

THE AGREEMENT IS POSITIVE: HERRERA

The head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Arturo Herrera, affirmed yesterday that the G20 meeting in Venice had “very positive” results.

In a video posted on Twitter, Herrera celebrated the “historic agreement on the global minimum tax” and said that they agreed that the economic recovery after the covid-19 pandemic is asymmetric due to access to vaccines.

A great variety of elements were discussed, including financing for the fight against climate change, but also elements that are going to be part of a difficult discussion (…) such as carbon taxes ”, he asserted.

He asked to continue the debate on the use of resources in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said that the position of some countries is that only poor countries have access to these funds, but Mexico maintains that “there must be a wider use of others”, such as Argentina, Peru or Bolivia.

