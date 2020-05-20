Although many times adaptations end up disappointing fans, there’s no doubt that video games have become an inexhaustible source of resources for cinematography, reason why new films based on the plot of the most popular games that exist are currently being developed and it is said that Daisy Ridley would star in the live-action of ‘Overwatch’.

‘Overwatch’ is a first person shooter game, In which 6 people make up a team and can choose from a wide variety of characters that are divided into three classes: damage, tank and support, so depending on the class chosen, they will be the powers that the hero will have .

One of the most popular ‘Overwatch’ characters is Lena Oxton, Better known as Tracer, this heroine is of British origin and is characterized by being always armed with her double pulse pistols and energy time bombs, as well as having the ability to travel through space and return to her line. of personal time, so she has been chosen to star in the new movie.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Activision Blizzard wants Daisy Ridley to impersonate Lena Oxton In this new adaptation, since being also of English origin, the actress already has a strong accent, one of the main characteristics of Tracer, so that players would feel familiar when seeing her on screen, in addition to the fact that the character shares certain physical characteristics with Ridley.

The project is currently in an early phase. So Activision Blizzard is still analyzing the study with which he will work on this new film, but it is said that Sony and Universal are two of the main stakeholders, in fact, Universal has already worked with the video game company on the adaptation of ‘Warcraft ‘, which would make him the favorite to stay with this new story.

If everything goes according to plan, Daisy Ridley would star in ‘Overwatch’, movie that will combine flesh and blood actors with some created from CGI, so we can expect a great blockbuster. We hope that this time the original idea of ​​the game is respected and the adaptation will satisfy the fans of the video game.