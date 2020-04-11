The Colombian is currently a queen of television, since she registers around $ 43 million dollars a year

The series “Modern Family” said goodbye to the screens last Wednesday with great honors, such as converting Sofía Vergara in the last great queen of TV, normalize single parent families and be the only production on air of that era in which television did not compete with streaming.

“The party is over! Goodbye, study 5! Modern Family, 11 years! ”, Summarized Vergara herself when she finished recording the final episode of this story, which portrayed in a very particular way the relationships between intercultural families.

Thus, and between tears while she was accompanied by her husband Joe Manganiello and their son Manolo González-Vergara, the 47-year-old Colombian star said goodbye to the studio that was his second home since 2009 and that catapulted her as one of the most recognized actresses in the US

The role of Gloria Pritchett took her from being one more Latina chasing her dream in Hollywood to becoming the highest paid performer on television and a recognized name in the world. Not bad for someone who had to exaggerate her accent in English and dye her blond hair from a very dark brown to be accepted as a Latina.

Already acclaimed in the English-speaking world as one of the show’s most successful Latinas, with two Emmy nominations and four Golden Globe nominations, plus a career that managed to transcend the cinema, Vergara also managed to build an empire around her image, with lines of furniture, clothing and even coffee machines.

“In Vergara, television has found the ‘crossover’ star that it has been looking for since (Cuban actor) Desi Arnaz went off the air,” Forbes magazine wrote in 2012, when the actress began earning $ 15 million a year.

Today, the artist records about $ 43 million annually.

“Sofía Vergara changed for years the way in which the common American viewed Latinos. Although her character revolves around the stereotype of the voluptuous Latin woman, Gloria was showing that she was more than a cartoon, ”Alex Nogales, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, the leading organization in the fight for greater participation of Hispanics in film and TV.

“In an increasingly fragmented audiovisual entertainment space, ‘Modern Family’ was the last television production to massively launch an actor’s career, as happened with Vergara,” he said.

Therefore, she is “the last great queen of TV,” explained Nogales.

In fact, in 2010 – a year before “Modern Family” was aired – the organization presented a report in which it gave an F (minimum mark) to all US channels in terms of the number of Latinos facing and behind the cameras.

He still considers that the participation is not equivalent to the 17 percent that Latinos represent in the country’s population, but “things have improved”, thanks in part to Gloria, ABC and “Modern Family.”

THE ROAD TO GAY MARRIAGE

This 244-episode story revolved around three very particular families from the start: Jay Pritchett is the patriarch of one of them and the father of Cam and Claire. He is married to Gloria and is Manny’s stepfather.

Claire, meanwhile, is married to Phil Dunphy, with whom she has three children -Haley, Alex and Luke-, while Cam and Mitch -a gay couple- have just adopted a Thai girl named Lily.

This great mix led to the writing of dozens of articles in 2009 about a comedy featuring, for the first time on open television, a gay couple with a daughter.

Five years later, the characters played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet married.

The book “Undoing Gay Stereotypes in the Media,” from essays by academics at the University of San Diego, states that “Cam and Mitch successfully challenged the stereotype that gay men were naturally promiscuous and disinterested in a traditional life.”

The effect was measured in a 2013 survey by The Hollywood Reporter and Penn Schoen Berland, in which 35 percent of those interviewed said their position on gay marriage had changed thanks to the series. One more milestone.

LAST GREAT TV SERIES GOODBYE

The truth is that, when the first episode of “Modern Family” aired, the entertainment world was concentrated on the small screen. Netflix had not yet launched its streaming service, and no one had even predicted that the online broadcast would threaten traditional television.

Precisely, the television networks dominated the awards for the best audiovisual productions, with the exception of HBO with “Sex and the City”.

In fact, during its first seasons, broadcasts of “Modern Family” had an average audience of 12 million people and went on to be nominated and win multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, including best comedy series.

Also, one of the coveted thirty-second ad slots for this production created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan sold for a quarter of a million dollars in 2014.

Eleven years later, in its current season, the same space costs $ 148,000 to be viewed by an average audience of 4.1 million. A decline, it’s true, but also an achievement after more than a decade of uninterrupted transmission.

In fact, none of the series that have been released since then on television signals have achieved those numbers, not even the same longevity.

