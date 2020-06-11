As reported by the Film Academy on Twitter, & nbsp;Rosa Maria Sardà& nbsp; passed away this Thursday, June 11. The actress, humorist and presenter from Barcelona, ​​one of the most beloved of the Spanish public, & nbsp;leaves us at 78 because of the lymphatic cancer that he suffered since 2014. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The entertainment industry is in mourning. As reported by the Film Academy on Twitter, Rosa Maria Sardà He passed away this Thursday, June 11. The actress, humorist and presenter from Barcelona, ​​one of the most beloved of the Spanish public, leaves us at 78 because of the lymphatic cancer that he suffered since 2014.

Rosa María Sardà during the Feroz Awards presented in 2016. (Image: GSR / Gtres)

a video conference with Jordi Évole he admitted without drama that “I am not in the best moment of my life because at 78 years old I am not in the best moment of life”.” Data-reactid = “24”> Only a couple of months ago, in full confinement, Sardà showed no hair on his tongue even with death on the horizon, and in a videoconference with Jordi Évole admitted without drama that ” I am not in the best moment of my life because at the age of 78 you are not in the best moment of life ”.