For a short time two Quicksilvers existed at the same time, one played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the MCU and the other by Evan Peters in the ‘X-Men’ saga, developed by Fox, but now that the mutants will debut in the MCU and Fox movies will no longer be part of the canon, Marvel decided to keep the actor, but with another role, so Evan would be Mephisto in the MCU.

It was recently revealed that Marvel had decided to incorporate Evan into the MCU. And while he will no longer be the fast mutant he played in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’, he will have a relevant role, so it is rumored that his debut will be in the series ‘WandaVision’, in which he could see the faces with the Quicksilver of this universe.

Although Evan’s role has yet to be confirmed, Comic writer Grace Randolph has already revealed that the actor will be playing Mephisto in the new Scarlett Witch series. “Everyone is going crazy with Evan Peters playing Quicksilver or Speed ​​in ‘Wandavision’ but Grace Randolph has already reported that he will probably play Mephisto. It is still great for different reasons, also, it seems a little older to be the son of Wanda ”, explained a tweet to which Randolph responded confirming the information.

In the comics, Mephisto is depicted as the devil, reason why it looks like a demon and it governs a dimension that he calls hell, its abilities turn it into an immortal being reason why it is a dangerous enemy that it looks for to deceive its victims to stay with their souls and apparently their next objective is Wanda.

The plot of ‘WandaVision’ has yet to be revealed, but it is known that this will take place in a fantasy world in which Vision is still alive, so possibly Scarlet Witch made a deal with Mephisto to create this universe, which opens the possibility that in the sequel to Doctor Strange, let’s see the supreme sorcerer go to hell to retrieve Wanda’s soul.

This is how it was revealed that Evan Peters would be Mephisto in the MCU, but for now we will have to wait for the pandemic caused by the coronavirus to allow Marvel to finish the production of ‘WandaVision’ so that we can know the role that the actor will play in the series.