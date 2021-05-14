goodbye to polluting cars and hydrocarbons

The Plenary of the Congress of Deputies has approved this Thursday the first Law of Climate Change and Energy Transition of Spain with a large majority of parliamentary groups, the abstention of the PP and More Country and the vote against Vox.

The text was approved with full legislative competence in the Commission for the Ecological Transition of the Congress of Deputies from where it was referred to the Senate in early April. There, five amendments have been incorporated, so the bill returned this Thursday for its final debate in the plenary session of the Lower House.

The standard is developed through 36 articles and more than twenty provisions after a long preamble in which its principles are shelled: sustainable development, decarbonization of the economy, environmental protection, territorial cohesion, promotion of public health …

The law provides for the creation of a committee of experts to assess climate change, will force the establishment of low-emission zones in cities, provides for the creation of a national climate change plan and a roadmap towards decarbonization, among other aspects.

These are some of its highlights:

Zero emissions and 100% renewable electricity by 2050

The law proposes ambitious objectives in the fight against the climate crisis that are in line with the goals of the European Union and the 2015 Paris Agreement. The objectives of this law will be implemented through successive National Energy and Climate Plans (PNIEC ).

The first is reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 23% in the economy as a whole before 2030 and that the final consumption of electrical energy comes at least 42% from renewable energy sources. In addition, renewables must represent at least 74% of the energy generated by that date.

All of this is aimed at achieving the great goal: reaching climate neutrality before 2050 (zero emissions) and an electrical system powered exclusively by renewable sources for that same date.

Emission-free light vehicle fleet by 2050

To achieve this decarbonisation, the text foresees that the necessary measures be adapted so that the new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles that are manufactured gradually reduce their emissions until reach 0 no later than 2040. By 2050, the objective is that the whole of the national mobile park does not emit pollutants.

Other measures are the implementation of a recharging network for electric vehicles, the promotion of the use of bicycles and actions aimed at reducing emissions from air and maritime transport.

No more exploitation of hydrocarbons

The law also provides that after its entry into force, no more exploration authorizations and research permits for materials with radioactive and hydrocarbon properties or exploitation concessions for them will be granted.

In addition, the divestment of the public sector in shares or financial instruments of entities whose activity includes the extraction or processing of these energy products. It also prohibits fracking and tax benefits for fossil-based energy products will be carefully reviewed.

Plans will also be approved for boost renewable gases, including biogas, biomethane, hydrogen and other fuels made with raw materials and energy from renewable sources.

Thus, the anticipated decarbonization horizon implies a change of socio-environmental and energy model that affects multiple sectors and that will involve changes in the way in which citizens move, generate or consume energy.

Low emission zones in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants

Before 2023, every municipality with more than 50,000 inhabitants and island territories will have to have adopted sustainable mobility plans, which must necessarily include the establishment of low emission zones (such as Madrid 360), measures to facilitate travel on foot or by bike, improve public transport (favor its electrification and the use of biofuels), promote private vehicles and electric mobility shared.

Climate change and public health

Public Administrations should encourage the expansion of knowledge about how climate change influences public health and how to prevent its harmful effects in this field. Similarly, how this subject is taught in the educational system will also be reviewed.

Rehabilitation of buildings

The Government will also promote the renovation and rehabilitation of buildings to make them more energy efficient, which provides that the Government will draw up a plan for the Rehabilitation of Housing and Urban Renovation