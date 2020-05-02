Toluca beat Puebla as a visitor 2-1 and assaulted the overall leadership of the e-Liga MX after 7 days. Santiago Ormeño he returned to disappoint his own, while Diego Rosales he was the head of the ‘Red Devils’.

The MVP of the e-Liga MX arrived at Cuauhtémoc after knowing the defeat for the first time after falling last day before Pachuca. For his part, Toluca arrived at another’s yard after overcoming without difficulties the Cougars from UNAM.

Although Toluca The match began with more intensity, the scoreboard was opened in favor of the premises at 20‘. The person responsible for the above was Oswaldo Martínez, who defined only within the large area before the ostentatious cry of Ormeño.

However, the ‘Devils‘Quickly tied the board with Maidana’s annotation, who made an important header in the area. Puebla had the opportunity to lead again, but found a surprising Talavera.

🕞20 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! Puebla opens the scoring. Osvaldito Martínez scores for ‘La Franja’ # TeamOrmeño 1-0 #TeamDiego # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/cWkY4cc5wF – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 1, 2020

For the complementary part the visitors they turned the score thanks to a huge entry of Leo Fernandez. The Uruguayan entered the large area alone to score the 2-1 at 65 ′. With this marker, Toluca stormed the general leadership; For their part, the people of Puebla were left behind in the middle of this e-Liga MX.

🕞65 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! ‘Leo’ Fernández turns the scoreboard. It is already won by Toluca. #TeamOrmeño 1-2 #TeamDiego # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/JBn73zECFW – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 1, 2020

