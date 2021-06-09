Goodbye to music Ricky Martin? “They won’t let him sing” | Instagram

The singer, Ricky Martin, has devoted himself to music after a brilliant career, however, the so-called “king of Latin pop” has confessed that he does not have a fan at home, his daughter Lucy who prevents him from singing with her.

Lucia Martin-Yosef, is one of the youngest daughters that make up the great family of Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, besides being the only woman in the house, so we would not doubt that she was the spoiled one. At her young age, the little girl already expresses what she wants and has asked the “Puerto Rican” for something.

As it transpired, Lucia Yosef, He has told the singer and actor that he no longer wants him to sing, everything indicates that the youngest of only 2 years does not enjoy her father’s talent as much as indicated by the famous 49-year-old artist to The Ellen Degeneres Show.

She runs the house. She loved Cocomelon the other day, so I sing Cocomelon with her. And she said: No, no dad. Stop, stop, stop. And I said, “Let me sing, I want to sing.” “No, no, dad. No, no, no, no.” So don’t let me sing, he revealed.

Apparently, Lucia is the one who sets the celebrity’s house in revolution “Puerto Rican“and the plastic artist, who together raise four children, Valentino, Matteo, Renn including the only little woman in the house.” He continued: “

So she won’t let me sing! And this is serious business. She won’t let me sing, then she laughed and reiterated. She won’t let me sing!

Everything indicates, according to the composer, that this is “a serious matter”, since his other three children have no problems, immediately afterwards, Elle asked if the twins were willing to sing with him?

The “American Crime History” actor also replied that yes, they even get constantly excited about new projects in their career, so they are always questioning it.

Actually, the great ones say to me: Come on dad, when are we going to go on tour? When are we going to do this? They are really looking forward to it.

The interpreter of famous songs like “Adiós”, “Come With Me”, “Shot to the Heart”, “Fire against fire”, “Jaleo”, “The cup of life”, among others, commented that they are especially his two children older people who are very excited about the next tour that will start in September, since they used to accompany him on his travels before.

The native of San Juan, Puerto Rico and 37-year-old Yosef welcomed their daughter Lucía in December 2018, she is one of the most pampered by her brothers and parents

However, the “grammy winner” waited seven months to release the first photograph that showed the girl’s face for the first time through his Instagram account.

A few months after the arrival of Lucia, Renn made his arrival in the family of the former member of Menudo, however, the outstanding figure of the show does not rule out that they could continue to enlarge the family.

Even a few months ago, Enríque Martin Morales would have revealed that he had frozen his embryos since his dream was to have many children, as he revealed to People magazine

So at any moment, the “Puerto Rican” who will turn half a century of life in December already has everything ready for the time to decide to increase the family further.

The actor shared during the talk that coming from a large family, he wants the same for his family: