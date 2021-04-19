Goodbye to meringue sleep? Deadly stumble of Real Madrid in La Liga



Benzema laments after a missed opportunity.

Photo: Philippe Marcou / AFP / Getty Images

The Real Madrid drew 0-0 against Getafe. Deadly stumble in the face of his La Liga aspirations. With FC Barcelona with morale through the roof after winning the Copa del Rey, and an Atlético de Madrid better physically, Madrid could have lost La Liga this week.

It was a rough game, in which Getafe had more opportunities to open the scoring. Once again, the figure of Thibaut Courtois was erected to save the whites.

The clearest of Real Madrid was indeed a goal by Mariano … which ended up being canceled. Difficult decision that not even the VAR changed. It will be the controversy until the next game.

Firs image: The exact moment of the pass to Mariano. Second image: A frame later and the one used by VAR, the ball has already left Militao’s foot and Djené has advanced a few centimeters. pic.twitter.com/vNUJDPdNwq – Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) April 18, 2021

The marker did not move, as well as the meringues will not move from their position, unless FC Barcelona lower them to third place if they win their pending match. Complicated weekend for Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid: Win 5-0

Real Madrid: Held by Getafe Atletico extend their lead to three points at the top of La Liga 🔝 pic.twitter.com/w9tDCEWFK1 – B / R Football (@brfootball) April 18, 2021

‘Atleti’ fulfilled, can Real Madrid recover?

The ‘Atleti‘, also with important casualties such as those of Luis Suárez and Joao Félix, beat Eibar 5-0. He looked better than ever and secured the lead for at least one more week. It was an effective football gale, perhaps what has cost the ‘colchoneros’ the most in recent seasons.

⏱ 90 ‘+ 3’ | #AtletiEibar 5⃣-0️⃣ 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗟 !! ⏹ ROUND MATCH !! 🔴⚪ # AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/TwNEzjLPJd – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 18, 2021

Those led by Diego Simeone extended their lead over Real Madrid to three points. The FC Barcelona has a pending party, that to win it would keep them to two points of the leadership. Atlético breathes a little after having left five points in the two previous days.

In addition, on the next day the calendar smiles at them: they will receive Huesca, a team that struggles not to be relegated. There are still 21 points at stake, so nothing is written.

CLASSIFICATION | The @Atleti is more leader and the @SevillaFC is already 3 points behind the 2nd position! 🔥 # ClassificationLS #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Neon8dAM7x – LaLiga (@LaLiga) April 18, 2021

The Real Madrid’s big problem goes beyond its rivals. Physically, Zidane has already recognized that his team is on the edge. This Sunday, three homegrown players saw action. And in total, six unusual players ended up making up the starting eleven: Odriozola, Chust, Marcelo, Isco, Rodrygo and Mariano.

Their calendar does not help, rather sentences them. In seven days they will have three games of maximum demand. The normal thing is that they let themselves go in some of the competitions, rather than letting go of everything in a week.

These will be the next Real Madrid games: