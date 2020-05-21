The students of Las Encinas have said goodbye and not because they have graduated with honors, but because they will no longer participate in this intriguing adventure, however, there have only been a few cast members who are retiring, so who abandoned production? The possibilities can be many, for example, Omar Ayuso and Georgina Amorós or Danna Paola and Ester Expósito could leave ‘Elite’.

It is known that, with the third season of the successful production of Netflix, the stories of many characters ended even though there was the option to further extend the plot outside of Las Encinas, however, the producers did not take that path, that is why five protagonists leave the project.

According to Zeta Studios, the show’s audiovisual producer, Danna Paola (Lu), Ester Expósito (Carla), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani, (Nadia) and Jorge López (Valerio) they are the ones who will never wear the uniform of the most prestigious (and chaotic) school in Spain.

The company together with Netflix published videos and photos during the last day of recordings of the third season of ‘Elite’, where the five actors received applause from the production along with a bouquet of flowersIn addition, each one said a few words of farewell to this project, which became one of the 10 most viewed programs of the platform at the international level.

At the same time these videos were published, the actress Danna Paola posted on her Instagram account a scene of her character Lu, where he says goodbye, this accompanied by a short message in the caption: “Always (Always)”.

See this post on Instagram Always … 👑🥀 A post shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on May 19, 2020 at 2:52 PDT

Although Álvaro Rico, Mina El Hammani, Jorge López, Danna Paola and Ester Expósito leave ‘Élite’, the series will continue to count with the participation of Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebecca) and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), because the story of these characters were unfinished.

Currently, a lot of data from the fourth season of the series, so you will have to be aware of the updates that Netflix gives.