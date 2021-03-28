Goodbye to Isela Vega, symbol of Mexican cinema – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

There are two women from Sonora who marked Mexican cinematography: “The first is María Félix and the second is Isela Vega, because I don’t think there is anyone from certain generations who does not know her work,” says Roberto Fiesco.

The Mexican director and producer presented Isela Vega within the framework of the Guadalajara International Film Festival 2015. ¡Viva Vega !, a book that through an interview narrates the life in front of and behind the cameras of the actress, her role in national cinematography and the role of women in national cinema.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

“Isela is an actress who crossed the second half of the 20th century and came to us with an absolutely current acting technique. From her debut as an actress in Tres triste tigres to the last film she made, Cindy la regia, she traveled a world of leading female characters, especially in the 1970s that make her an iconic character, a cinematographic myth. “

Isela Vega passed away at dawn on Wednesday, March 10, at the age of 81. Just in February he was detected cancer and received three chemotherapies before losing the battle. Her name appears in more than 100 credits of movies, soap operas and television series that she made in more than 60 years as an actress.

He won five Ariel Awards, and in 2017 he received the Gold Ariel in recognition of his artistic career. Because Isela Vega’s work was not limited solely to acting.

“She is one of the four women in this country who have been producers, directors, screenwriters and protagonists of the same film. And in his case there were two: The lovers of the Lord of the Night and A very laying hen. The others were María Elena Velasco, Mimí Derba and Adela Sequeyro, and that places her in a very interesting place ”, says Fiesco.

On the film set, there was no take that was not preceded by a joke or a moment of laughter, recalls Cassandra Ciangherotti, who shared with Isela Vega in The Hours with You.

“He made jokes all the time, it was his way of fighting the sadness, adversity and imminences of life. At first I thought I would feel intimidated to work with actresses of such caliber (María Rojo was part of this film), but Isela always made me feel that we were a team, that we were in this. She was very warm and bitchy in her own way, ”he recalls.

Her presence was imposing, recalls Roberto Fiesco: “She was a feline woman, like these women who measure you a little, stalk you and see who you are to see if they give you a slap or lick.

But Isela Vega’s life went beyond cinema. Her career began as a model when she was 18 years old. That image of a powerful and imposing woman evolved into a sex symbol in the late 1960s and 1970s. Her beauty and talent so captivated that she became the first Latina woman to appear in Playboy magazine. And that power led him to the cinema, where he endorsed female strength and freedom.

“Isela Vega bursts into the national cinematography at a time where the longing for the golden film era is still lived, where there are still lags of the Mexican male. And she dares to play other types of characters that exercise their sexuality. And that is what she represents: the freedom of the exercise of sexuality, which in the current context that we live in seems extremely valuable to me ”, points out Gerardo Gil Ballesteros, critic and columnist of The Sun of Mexico.

Among the latest projects that Isela Vega carried out is her participation in the third season of La casa de las flores, directed by Manolo Caro; Dora and the Lost City, a Hollywood production where he shared credits with Eugenio Derbez; and Like, the legend, a Televisa soap opera. The actress was in preparation to participate in Limbo, the film that Alejandro González Iñárritu began filming last week in Mexico City.

We recommend the podcast ⬇️

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Acast

Deezer

Amazon Music