Goodbye to hyssop? Saliva advances as ‘gold standard’ in tests to detect covid

American epidemiologists advocate, in The Lancet, for saliva versus swab for sampling

The lack of a single method of collection and processing has, for now, prevented this test from being widely imposed

Several studies have shown that the efficacy of saliva PCR is similar to, or even greater than, swab-based PCR

More than one of you will have ever thought, when doing a PCR or an antigen test: “How annoying!” As the long swab collected samples from his nose or throat. Well for all of them, there is good news. Because saliva is gaining ground and may soon replace the nasopharyngeal swab in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus tests.

Its alot less invasive

Does not require trained staff for collection Allows you to perform tests with more frequently

It is more economical

Relieves problems in demand for swabs

The latter is not minor. The demand for swabs, by the growing need for mass testing has led to a collapse in supply chainsTherefore, the need for alternatives for taking samples is becoming more and more evident. “There is an” urgent need for simple, accessible and frequent testing”, The authors of the study warn.

Why has it not been imposed until now?

When the pandemic came, hyssop quickly prevailed, despite being a sampling method much more time consuming, complex, expensive and time consuming than saliva. The reason must be sought, above all, in the controversy surrounding the sensitivity of saliva tests, compared to swab tests. Not because it is minor, but because of the lack of a unique method to carry them out.

“Unlike swab sampling, saliva collection and processing methods are not homogenized“They warn in The Lancet. Thus, “studies evaluating the efficacy of saliva-based SARS-CoV-2 tests have been contradictory and often unclear or inconsistent.” And this is what “It has hampered the authorization and widespread adoption of saliva tests.”

Greater or swab-like tenderness

As the pandemic progressed, studies on this type of sampling were expanded. By November 2020, no less than 58 studies had already evaluated the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in saliva, the vast majority of them (54) using the PCR technique. And the vast majority of them (69%) endorsed it against hyssop. The problem? What “The methodological discrepancies between them led to highly variable detection rates.”

69% of the studies showed greater or similar sensitivity to saliva, compared to nasopharyngeal and other swab-based methods

7% showed mixed results, with a different sensitivity depending on the population group, the stage of infection, or the method used

24% of studies concluded that saliva is less sensitive than nasopharyngeal swabs

What does all this mean? What “If the proper methods are applied, the efficacy of saliva-based PCRs is at least similar to that of swab-based PCRs”, the epidemiologists conclude.

Standardizing the methods is key

Therefore, the problem is, above all, in the method. The researchers insist that “Standardization of saliva analysis methods is necessary to improve detection rates and resolve discrepancies between studies”. And they suggest things that should be reviewed, in the face of this homologation, because “they may be contributing to these differences in sensitivity.” For example:

the differences in sample preparation and RNA extraction the stage of infection at which the sample is collected

Having solved this problem with the methods, the study authors believe that saliva may offer some other advantages over hyssop, in the medium term.

Active infection versus historical infection

An important advantage is that nasopharyngeal swabs can detect historical cases that are not really positive as positive (positive results due to the detection of remaining viral material after recovery from the disease), while saliva measures active infection much better, instead of the historical one.

Because it is important? Because “an increasingly accurate indication of infectivity can avoid unnecessarily long isolation periods “. Testing saliva during infection “could allow for shorter isolation, allowing essential workers to return to work earlier.”

Saliva to detect immunity

Another advantage to consider in the future is that saliva tests could not only replace swabs, they say, but also serological blood tests. “Saliva tests are a scalable alternative to blood antibody tests.”

The study authors believe that saliva antibody tests would be the best alternative “for monitoring herd immunity in the post-vaccination world”. And that’s not all, they say that “a single saliva sample can simultaneously allow the identification of active cases, previous cases and immune responses.”

More frequent and comfortable tests

So far, several countries have already successfully adopted saliva testing for SARS-CoV-2, such as Germany, South Korea or Japan. In others, like the US, have been gaining ground as a tool to facilitate the reopening of educational centers, due to their potential, in addition, to group samples in their processing.

Now, in The Lancet, these epidemiologists conclude that “saliva-based methods, homogenized, inexpensive and easy to apply can make frequent and convenient testing to detect SARS-CoV-2 become a reality worldwide ”.