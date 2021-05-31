Goodbye to Diego Boneta? Luis Miguel returns in third episode | Instagram

Chapter 8 of the last season of the series singer Luis Miguel, came to an end yesterday and a few hours after the end of the euphoria took over social networks after he himself Diego Boneta confirm what many expected! There will be a third season!

Own Diego Boneta I confirm it on their social networks a few hours after having concluded the last chapter of the second installment of Luis Miguel: The Series, an image accompanied by a text in which the following was read:

The sun will continue to shine in a third and final season @luismiguellaserie, Diego Boneta wrote in his message

However, there is another even bigger surprise that accompanies the next premiere, since it would be LuisMi himself who, apparently, would act in the third and last production. Is Diego Boneta saying goodbye to the plot?

As the journalist Alex Kaffie revealed in the middle of his participation in a morning program, the third installment of Luis Miguel: The Series, is already recorded in its entirety and in it we would see the “Puerto Rican” himself act in fiction. Will he replace Diego? Bonnet?

As reported by the columnist of the newspaper “El Heraldo” through a visit to the program “Sale el Sol” that apparently, the protagonist’s fans will not have to do without his performance by giving life to the 51-year-old interpreter.

According to the journalist and writer of “Sin Lisonja”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri will only appear in one scene in the last chapter, so until now there are no changes for Diego Boneta in his devastating participation.

Everything seems to indicate that it will only be a “cameo” in which “Micky” will have his appearance, as happened in the first season when the interpreter of “Suave”, “When he warms the Sun”, among many others, appeared in the first installment with his lifelong friends, “Miguel Magnani”, Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin, Toño Mauri, among others.

The inseparable group of friends of Gallego Basteri at that time appeared in the “Baby O”, a famous bar in Acapulco where youth commonly met and where apparently, the “music star” appears like any other person who witnesses the video clip. from the theme “When the sun heats up.”

For his part, Diego Boneta, has reaped the fruits of his excellent performance as a large number of followers flood his publications stating that they love to see the show’s top star perform.

As happened in his latest publications where many of his 4.2 million followers have commented that his performance has been so splendid that they can even see Luis Miguel himself in it.

A few hours after the last installment of this great story arrived, the Mexican actor was already sharing some images of him under the skin of the “star king”

Great chances of an eclipse at night …. Do not miss the season finale of #LuisMiguelLaSerie in a few hours.

It didn’t take long for the actor’s fans to comment on the mixed emotions that this produced in them and many even pointed out that 8 chapters would have been too few for a 3-year wait.

Muyyyyy little 8 chapters !!!!!!!! Minimum 12 after so much waiting!

I need more episodeoosss, they pointed out in the comments.

Likewise, many of them supported the request so that the last installment that portrays the life of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri does not take long to reach the small screen.

I already want the third season

Make it soon !!! It was read in the middle of the multiple publications.

It may interest you

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It may interest you

It may interest you